Liquor sales beyond prescribed hours stopped by 99 per cent: Min Muthusamy

COIMBATORE: Minister for Prohibition and Excise, S Muthusamy, in Erode on Friday, stated that liquor sales beyond prescribed hours have stopped by 99 per cent through strict action by the administration and police.

Commenting on the prevalence of illegal bars, Muthusamy said that all the illegal bars have been closed and there are no such complaints.

“The staff working in the Tasmac will be rewarded if they report on minors coming to buy liquor and those minors will also be given counselling against alcohol consumption. We have received such reports too from some areas. It’s not that many are consuming liquor at the age of 15 and only some do so,” he said.

On the idea of introducing online payments in the Tasmac shops, the minister said the implementation needs to be given a thought before considering.