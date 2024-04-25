Liquid nitrogen cannot be used for direct consumption, TN govt instructs food safety officials

CHENNAI: The State government instructed the food safety officers to take action against food business owners using liquid Nitrogen for direct consumption.

A release from the health department stated that liquid nitrogen can only be issued as a processing aid, as contact freezing and colouring agents and it should not be served as food for direct consumption.

It stated that Liquid Nitrogen can be used as a freezing and colouring agent for processing dairy based desserts and ice cream.

As per section 38 (10) of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 the designated officers and food safety officers have been instructed to take enforcement action as per Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 against any food business operator who is using liquid nitrogen for direct consumption along with food items like biscuit, ice creams, wafer biscuits etc.

The liquid nitrogen should be fully evaporated from the food or drinks before serving.

As per the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulation, 2011, it can be used as processing aids in food products.

Nitrogen can be used as packing gas and freezant only as per Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulation, 2011.