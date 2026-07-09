Limit load, service appliances while using AC to prevent fire risks, warns CEA

In an advisory issued to power distribution companies (DISCOMs) and electricity consumers, the CEA said sustained operation of ACs and other high-power appliances during the heat spell is expected to significantly raise electricity demand, placing additional stress on household wiring, electrical installations and distribution infrastructure.

It cited recent fire incidents and AC explosions in New Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Indore and Cuttack as a reminder of the need for regular maintenance of electrical installations and appliances. The advisory urged consumers to use electricity judiciously by switching off non-essential appliances and avoiding continuous operation of ACs.

The CEA also stressed the need for periodic servicing of ACs by qualified technicians, including cleaning of filters and outdoor units, to ensure safe operation.

Consumers have been advised not to connect multiple high-load appliances to a single socket or extension board, replace damaged electrical accessories without delay, and ensure that their premises are properly earthed, with the internal earth wire extending up to the electricity meter and connected to the DISCOM’s earth terminal.