Limit load, service appliances while using AC to prevent fire risks, warns CEA

CHENNAI: With above-normal temperatures forecast due to El Niño conditions, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) on Wednesday cautioned consumers against overloading electrical systems, warning that prolonged use of ACs and cooling appliances could increase the risk of overheating, electrical faults and fires. It recommended to maintain ACs at 24-degree Celsius to reduce stress on electrical systems, and also, in line with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency’s guidance.
In an advisory issued to power distribution companies (DISCOMs) and electricity consumers, the CEA said sustained operation of ACs and other high-power appliances during the heat spell is expected to significantly raise electricity demand, placing additional stress on household wiring, electrical installations and distribution infrastructure.
It cited recent fire incidents and AC explosions in New Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Indore and Cuttack as a reminder of the need for regular maintenance of electrical installations and appliances. The advisory urged consumers to use electricity judiciously by switching off non-essential appliances and avoiding continuous operation of ACs.
The CEA also stressed the need for periodic servicing of ACs by qualified technicians, including cleaning of filters and outdoor units, to ensure safe operation.
Consumers have been advised not to connect multiple high-load appliances to a single socket or extension board, replace damaged electrical accessories without delay, and ensure that their premises are properly earthed, with the internal earth wire extending up to the electricity meter and connected to the DISCOM’s earth terminal.
The CEA urged consumers to ensure that internal wiring is properly rated to handle increased demand and prevent overheating. Power utilities have been directed to closely monitor the loading of transformers, cables and other network equipment and replace them before they reach critical thresholds.
It warned consumers not to ignore signs such as burning smell, smoke, sparking, overheated plugs or frequent tripping of MCBs and RCDs, and advised switching off the appliance immediately and getting it inspected by an authorised technician.