Likely to contest from Nellai, says Sarathkumar

MADURAI: R Sarathkumar, president, All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK), says he is likely to contest from Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency.

After attending a wedding in Tirunelveli on Monday, Sarathkumar said ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the AIADMK and the BJP are in talks with the AISMK to form an alliance and in a week’s time, his party would finalise the alliance. Further talking to reporters in Tirunelveli, he said the AISMK is also focusing its attention to contest the Assembly election in 2026 and forging an alliance with other parties would make it crucial for the AISMK.

On S Vijayadharani joining the BJP recently, he said it is her personal decision and added that maybe she could have made it to contest on behalf of BJP from Kanniyakumari LS constituency.