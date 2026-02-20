Tamil Nadu

Like TN people I am also confident of DMK forming govt again in 2 months, says CM Stalin

Noting that the DMK would return to power in this upcoming Assembly election, the CM said he would launch numerous development initiatives with vigour.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday exuded confidence that the DMK would form the government again in two months’ time.

Noting that the DMK would return to power in this upcoming Assembly election, the CM said he would launch numerous development initiatives with vigour.

“Like the people of Tamil Nadu, I am confident that the DMK government will be formed again in the next 2 months,” Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, told the Assembly.

“There will be a Dravidian Model 2.0 government that will surpass our own achievements,” the Chief Minister said.

