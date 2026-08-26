Like Tasmac, let TAMIN rule mineral sales: PMK MLA Ganesh Kumar

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minerals Ltd (TAMIN) can generate up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore in revenue if it directly extracts and sells the state’s mineral resources, PMK MLA Ganesh Kumar (Gingee) said in the Assembly on Tuesday.
Participating in the debate on the demands for grants for the Industries, Natural Resources and Information Technology departments, Ganesh Kumar said TAMIN could help address the state’s economic and financial burden. He urged the government to use the state-owned company to commercially exploit Tamil Nadu’s natural resources.
Ganesh Kumar said the government had estimated revenue of Rs 4,100 crore from the minerals sector for 2025-26, while the budget had projected Rs 11,000 crore.
He said TAMIN had the potential to generate up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore if it took the initiative to extract and sell mineral resources directly. He said TAMIN was established in 1978 by then chief minister MGR.