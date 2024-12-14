'Lignite mining will ruin farmlands': Anbumani urges CM Stalin to oppose NLC expansion too

CHENNAI: Warning that thousands of acres of farmlands in Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai and Ariyalur will be affected by lignite mining as part of Neyveli Lignite Corporation's (NLC) expansion plans, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to act against it, on the lines of tungsten mining issue.

While inspecting a site on Saturday in Tiruvannamalai where Tamilnadu Uzhavar Periyakkam's farmers' conference will be held on December 21, Anbumani reminded how the CM took a stand to oppose tungsten mining in Arittapatti after people and political parties took up the issue.

"But the DMK is not opposing the expansion of NLC. Is there one justice for Cuddalore and a different one for Madurai? This shows the CM's double standards," he told media persons.

He added that lignite mining has already destroyed 50,000 acres of agricultural land and proposed to destroy another 50,000 acres. "The Chief Minister should take a similar stand against NLC too. It is vital to protect Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai and Ariyalur districts," he urged.

Speaking about the conference, Anbumani explained that the demand of the conference is to fix a minimum support price of Rs 3,500 per quintal of paddy and Rs 5,000 per tonne of sugarcane. "Minimum support prices should be fixed for all the crops. Special agro-economic zones should be created in districts to add value to farm products," he said.

Anbumani alleged that the DMK government is pro-corporate and hands over agricultural lands to private firms directly and indirectly. "The government is acquiring agricultural land through SIPCOT. There is a proposal to acquire 1,500 acres of fertile land in Tiruvallur to create an intellectual city project. Despite having 63 per cent of the farmers' population, the State has scant regard for their livelihood which has been hit," he said.

He also alleged that relief announced by the government to families affected by the Cyclone Fengal is yet to reach them.