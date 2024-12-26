Lightning kills man in Eraiyur near Ulundurpet

CHENNAI: A man in Eraiyur village in Kallakurichi died on the spot after being struck by lightning on Thursday.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the deceased, Anand, has a two-month-old child after getting married last year.

The continuous showers and resultant flooding in recent days have damaged the urad dal (ulundu) crop being cultivated on more than one thousand acres in more than 50 villages in and around Ulundurpet, the report said.

It is also risky for the people in these villages to step out during rains due to lightning, added the report.