Lightning kills Class 12 student in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A Class 12 boy was killed by lightning in Tiruchy on Saturday. Thangarasu, a farmer from Ayyampalayam in Musiri was harvesting korai in his field at Peramur village along with his son Divakar (17), a Class 12 student of Ayyampalayam Government Higher Secondary School.

In the evening, heavy rains lashed in and around Musiri and suddenly, there was a lightning which struck the boy Divakar in which he sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

On information, Musiri police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to the the GH. Musiri Inspector Chelladurai registered a case and is investigating.