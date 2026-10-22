Lightning damages Jesus Christ statue atop Thoothukudi church tower

Lightning damages statue and supporting base

The impact damaged the statue’s left arm and caused significant damage to the base on which it was fixed. The statue was left in an unstable condition, raising concerns that it could fall from the tower and endanger people visiting the church.

The Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, popularly known as Chinna Kovil or the Small Church, is a historic place of worship in Thoothukudi. The Bishop’s House is also located within the church complex, which attracts large numbers of devotees who visit to offer prayers.

Following the incident, the main entrances to the church were closed to prevent people from entering the affected area while steps were taken to address the damage.