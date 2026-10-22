Lightning damages Jesus Christ statue atop Thoothukudi church tower

THOOTHUKUDI: A lightning strike damaged the statue of Jesus Christ atop the front tower of the historic Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Thoothukudi during a thunderstorm, prompting the church authorities to close its main entrances as a precautionary measure. Restoration work began after the statue was found to be at risk of falling, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The incident occurred around 4 pm on Tuesday (October 20), when heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning lashed the area. A loud thunderclap was heard, followed by a lightning strike that hit the statue mounted at the top of the church tower.
The impact damaged the statue’s left arm and caused significant damage to the base on which it was fixed. The statue was left in an unstable condition, raising concerns that it could fall from the tower and endanger people visiting the church.
The Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, popularly known as Chinna Kovil or the Small Church, is a historic place of worship in Thoothukudi. The Bishop’s House is also located within the church complex, which attracts large numbers of devotees who visit to offer prayers.
Following the incident, the main entrances to the church were closed to prevent people from entering the affected area while steps were taken to address the damage.
Restoration work began on Wednesday, with a large crane brought to the site to remove the damaged statue safely from the top of the tower. Workers used the crane to lower the statue to the ground for inspection and repair.
The operation was necessary because the damage to the supporting base had left the statue in a precarious position. Removing it from the tower would allow the damaged portions to be assessed and repaired without the risk of it falling from a height.