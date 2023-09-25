Lighthouse tourism to be given more focus

CHENNAI: Directorate of Lighthouses and Lightships will promote 13 lighthouses in TN located at Pulicat, Poompuhar, Karaikal, Nagapattinam, Kodikarrai, Mallipatinam, Pamban, Kilakarai, Dhanuskodi, Mannapad, Kuthenkuli, Kanyakumari, and Mahabalipuram as tourist destinations.

Lighthouse tourism facilities include a museum, cafeteria, and gazebo to attract more tourists and enjoy the scenic beauty atop the lighthouse, said T. K. Ramachandran, secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways.

He said this during the inaugural of first light house festival in Chennai on Monday.

It is a moment of great happiness for everyone in the team at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways as we celebrate these historic lighthouses, which were ignored from any potential value creation beyond their role as navigational tools and were identified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be developed into a touristic point of view and allow them to become lynchpins of local tourism and at the same time generate income for the country, Ramachandran said.