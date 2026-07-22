Lighter bags, brighter textbooks: Tamil Nadu plans child-centric revamp

Releasing the draft syllabus, he said the revised curriculum marked a shift from a teacher-centric approach to child-centric education, with the focus on making learning engaging, inclusive and activity-based.

Referring to his recent visit to the US to study global education practices, Rajmohan said the government had drawn inspiration from international models while framing the new curriculum. He said that while many countries had adopted Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education, Tamil Nadu would go a step further by adopting the STEAM approach, integrating arts with science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

As part of the changes, mathematics will be taught through storytelling to help children grasp concepts in a more enjoyable manner instead of relying on rote learning. Science education will also be delivered through interdisciplinary methods that combine scientific concepts with arts and creativity.

Rajmohan said textbooks would contain fewer text-heavy pages and more illustrations, with QR codes enabling students to access audio and video lessons using mobile phones at home. The curriculum would also place emphasis on competency-based learning rather than merely completing the syllabus.