Light to moderate rains expected in parts of TN

CHENNAI: The regional meteorological centre on Thursday, stated that as light to moderate Northeasterlies prevail over the subdivision in lower tropospheric level, light to moderate rainfall is expected for the next two days. Several parts of Chennai received light showers on Thursday morning.



The regional meteorological centre has forecast heavy rainfall at one or two places over the Nilgiris and Ghat areas of Coimbatore on Friday, December 8th.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivagangai, Pudukkottai and Thanjavur on Saturday, December 9th. Light to moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorm and lightning is expected at one or two places on December 10th and December 11th.

In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy and light rain with thunderstorm and lightning can occur at one or two places. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 32 degree Celsius and minimum temperature is likely to be 25 degree Celsius until Friday.

With several messages surrounding the prediction of another cyclonic system being spread on social media platforms, the weather bloggers have denied the same.

Weather Blogger Pradeep John stated the rumours as baseless on X. He said that the rumour that a cyclone is coming next week towards Chennai is baseless. He urged the public to not believe in such messages. While there may be some low pressure Area in the Arabian sea around 10th December and that will move away from the Indian Coast. This, it will have nothing to do with Chennai," he added.