Light to moderate rain likely until 1 pm in several Tamil Nadu districts

Districts likely to receive rain till 1 pm include Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Puducherry, Tiruchirapalli.

Chennai is also likely to recieve moderate rainfall until 1pm.

The weather department said rainfall is expected with thunder and lightning in few places in south Tamil Nadu and north Tamil Nadu, including Puducherry and Karaikal regions.