Light to moderate rain likely in TN for next 5 days: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday said that there is a possibility of rainfall in different parts of Tamil Nadu for the next five days due to extreme heat wave conditions in the State.

The RMC said in a statement, "Due to westerly wind and heat wave, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal may experience light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from June 14 to June 17."

"Similarly, from June 13 to 14, the maximum temperature may be 38 to 40 degrees Celsius at a few locations in Tamil Nadu. A couple of places may experience 2 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal."

Partly cloudy skies will continue for the next 48 hours in Chennai and its suburbs. Thunder and lightning could occur in a few places in the city along with light to moderate rain. The maximum temperature will be around 40 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 29 degree Celsius, the forecast mentioned.