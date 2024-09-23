Light to moderate rain likely in Tamil Nadu for next 7 days: Weather department

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Monday issued a statement in which it stated that an atmospheric circulation is prevailing over the south regions of the state.

Accordingly, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from 23 September to 29 September.

The sky will remain partially cloudy for the next 24 hours.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur in a few parts of Chennai.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius.

Fishermen are advised not to go fishing to the Gulf of Mannar, Southeast coastal areas, and Kanniyakumari sea area from today to September 27.

Wind speeds of 35 to 45 kmph and occasional gusts of 55 kmph are expected.