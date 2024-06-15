Light to moderate rain likely in Tamil Nadu for next 5 days: Weather department

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Saturday issued a significant weather advisory indicating the presence of an atmospheric upper circulation over southern parts of India.

Accordingly, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur at a few places over Tamil Nadu in Puducherry and Karaikal from 15 July to 19 July.

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area from July 15.

The maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by 2-3°C at isolated places.

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu,

Puducherry and Karaikal area from July 20.

As for Chennai, Sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy for the next tow days.

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in some areas during evening/ night.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 36-37°C and the minimum temperature is likely to be 27-28°C.