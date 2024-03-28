Light to moderate rain likely in Southern districts of TN: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Thursday predicted that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain to occur at couple of places in Southern parts of Tamil Nadu.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, North TN, Puducherry and Karaikal is likely to witness dry weather from March 29 to April 3.

It is to be noted that from April 2 to April 3, Light to moderate rain may occur at a couple of places in South TN.

As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky will remain partly cloudy for the next 48 hours and the maximum temperature is likely to be around 34-35 degrees celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 25-26 degrees Celsius.