Light to moderate rain likely in 7 dists of TN for next 3 hrs

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre on Wednesday predicted the possibility of light to moderate rains in 7 districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 3 hours.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Nagai, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts are likely to receive rain for the next 3 hours.

In a statement released by the RMC, the depression centered over the Southeast Arabian Sea had strengthened into a cyclonic storm yesterday and is likely to strengthen and move northwards, thus intensify the rains in the western coastal areas of the country from Kerala to Maharashtra.

Also, due to convection, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for 4 days from June 7 to June 10.

Meanwhile, the storm has been named as 'Biporjoy', which means 'Disaster'.