Light to moderate rain likely in 4 districts in next 3hrs

Light to moderate rains are expected in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kanyakumari districts.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|16 Nov 2023 3:01 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-16 03:09:15.0  )
Light to moderate rain likely in 4 districts in next 3hrs
CHENNAI: The Meteorological Department on Thursday informed that there is a possibility of rain in 4 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 3 hours.

Accordingly, light to moderate rains are expected in Chennai and it’s neighbouring districts.

Due to the low atmospheric circulation prevailing in the South West Bay of Bengal along the coastal areas of Sri Lanka, the Meteorological Department has cautioned that light to moderate rain, along with thunder and lightning, may occur at certain places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from today (November 16) till November 19.

Online Desk

