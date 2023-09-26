Light to moderate rain likely in 21 districts of TN for next 3 hrs: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Tuesday predicted the possibility of rain in 21 districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 3 hours due to the change in the speed of western winds.

Accordingly, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tiruchirappalli, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Pudukottai, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Ariyalur districts are likely to receive light to moderate rain for the next 3 hours.

In accordance with an earlier report from the RMC, the RMC had stated that light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal regions from today (September 26) till October 1.