An upper circulation prevails over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Central West Bengal.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|21 Jun 2023 4:16 AM GMT
Light to moderate rain likely in 18 dists of TN for next 3 hrs
CHENNAI: The Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted the possibility of rain in seven districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 3 hours.

Accordingly, Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts are likely to receive rain for the next 3 hours.

An upper circulation prevails over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Central West Bengal. Due to this, a few places in North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas and a couple of places in South Tamil Nadu are likely to experience light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning from today (June 21) for 4 days, the Meteorological Department said.

