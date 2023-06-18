Light to moderate rain likely in 11 dists of TN for next 3 hrs

CHENNAI: The Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted the possibility of rain in seven districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 3 hours.

Accordingly, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts are likely to receive rain for the next 3 hours.

In accordance to an earlier report from the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning might occur in 16 districts, including Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Villupuram,today due to the due to the prevailing circulation over the South Bay of Bengal.