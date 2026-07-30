Light to moderate rain likely across Tamil Nadu till August 5, says weather department

Across north coastal Tamil Nadu, the delta districts, Puducherry, and the Karaikal region, scattered light-to-moderate showers with gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour are expected to continue till August 1.

The rainfall activity is driven by a feeble trough persisting along and off the Tamil Nadu coast in the lower tropospheric levels.

Heavy rainfall alongside gusty winds are likely at isolated places in the Nilgiris, Theni, Kanniyakumari, and the Ghat regions of Coimbatore and Tirunelveli over the next couple of days. Isolated light rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected across the remainder of Tamil Nadu until August 1.