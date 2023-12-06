Light showers in Chennai, seven other districts till 10 AM: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre has informed that eight TN districts would witness light rains till 10 AM.

Accordingly, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram will receive light to mild showers.

Wet weather is expected to prevail in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till December 9.

Chennai and its suburban areas were battered by heavy rains and the resultant floods for the past few days due to Cyclone Michaung.