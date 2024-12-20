Light rain expected in parts of Tamil Nadu on Dec 20, warning issued for fishermen

CHENNAI: The well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to move nearly northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coast on Friday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued a warning for fishermen stating that squally weather with wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off north Tamil Nadu coast and fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

Under the existing weather conditions, several parts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Mayiladuthurai and Kancheepuram received isolated rainfall.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the early morning hours are likely to continue to witness haze or mist at isolated pockets over Tamil Nadu, while light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places in the State on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, Chennai is expected to receive light or moderate rain in some areas with sky conditions being partly cloudy. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 23 degree Celsius in the city.

This northeast monsoon, the State has received 34 per cent excess rainfall with 564.8 mm of actual rainfall against the normal average of 420.5 mm. Chennai has received 33 per cent excess rainfall with 1021.3 mm of rainfall, against 766.4 mm of normal average rainfall.

Nagapattinam has received the highest amount of actual rainfall of 1161.1 mm, while Tirupattur has received the highest percentage of 89 per cent excess rainfall, followed by 82 per cent excess rainfall in Krishnagiri. The regional meteorological centre forecasts light to moderate rainfall until December 25, 2024 at one or two places over Tamil Nadu.