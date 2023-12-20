Lift toddy ban or fight us in Lok Sabha: Ryots

TIRUCHY: If the State fails to withdraw the ban on toddy before the announcement of the Lok Sabha election, the farmers would contest in all the 39 constituencies and work for the defeat of the DMK, warned Toddy Movement Coordinator and farmer leader S Nallasamy here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Nallasamy said, there is no proper understanding on toddy in Tamil Nadu.

The State government gets an annual income of around Rs 50,000 crore through IMFL through Tasmac outlets.

If the government withdraws the ban on toddy tapping and sales, they would get an annual income of Rs 1 lakh crore and the state should decide on it.

“If the state does not withdraw the ban before the poll announcement, the farmers backed by the Toddy Movement would contest and work for the defeat of the DMK,” he said.