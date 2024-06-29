Lifetime imprisonment for selling illicit liquor; Minister Muthusamy tables bill in assembly

CHENNAI: As the Tamil Nadu Assembly reconvened today, Minister for Prohibition and Excise S Muthusamy tabled a draft bill to amend Tamil Nadu Liquor Prohibition Act, 1937, to impose stricter punishments for crimes related to brewing and selling of dangerous substances.

According to the bill, in order to completely eradicate spurious liquor, those who manufacture and sell illicit liquor will be punished with life time imprisonment.

Further, it has been informed that those involved in this crime will be fined up to Rs 10 lakh.

It is to be noted that, the bill that was presented in the Assembly is about to be amended, according to Daily Thanthi reports.