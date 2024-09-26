Thanjavur: 4 get life term for murdering youth during quarrel over songs

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur court on Wednesday imposed life imprisonment on four persons for murdering a youth in a petty quarrel.

In 2016, during a temple festival, Vinodhagan (23), a resident from Melattur near Koniyakurichi in Thanjavur, requested Ramesh (46), who was playing songs, to play a particular song of his interest. Ramesh refused to play the song, thus erupting a quarrel between the two, which snowballed into an assault in which Chandrasekaran (45), Sekar (55) and Raja (46), known to Ramesh, joined him and assaulted Vinodhagan.

They dragged a tube light and stabbed Vinodhagan in his neck. He sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Thanjavur Medical College hospital for treatment, where he succumbed despite treatment.

Melattur police registered a case and arrested Ramesh, Chandrasekaran, Sekar and Raja. The case was in progress at Thanjavur District Additional Sessions court. On Wednesday, the judge Sathya Thara who heard the case awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 each to all the four persons.