License of agent will be cancelled if milk is sold in black market: Mano Thangaraj

CHENNAI: In a stern warning to the Aavin agents, the Tamil Nadu Minister for Milk and Dairy Development, T Mano Thangaraj on Thursday said the license of the agent will be cancelled if the milk is sold in the black market.

"While the milk sachets have been distributed to the wholesalers and retailers as per the requirement, strict action will be taken and the license of the agent will be cancelled if the milk is sold in the black market or sold at a higher price than MRP without providing it to the customers," said Mano Thangaraj.

For the past three days, due to the flood triggered by cyclone Michaung, there has been a shortage of milk across the city and its suburbs.

The shortage is due to logistics issues including supply vehicles being unable to reach the city and due to the chaos in distribution of milk to the customers.

Earlier in the day, Mano Thangaraj directly monitored the milk distribution from dairy farms and sent it through vehicles to each region.