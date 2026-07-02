Licences expire, Tasmac orders bars shut until July 6 meet; assigns seeks 3-month extension

Meanwhile, many TASMAC bars which were found closed on Thursday afternoon started functioning in the evening.

However, authorities shuttered them later in the evening and directed them to remain closed until a decision is made at the board meeting.

Though the bar licences granted in 2024 during the previous DMK regime for a two-year period expired on June 30, fresh tenders could not be floated due to the Assembly elections and the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.

Following the formation of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, TASMAC initiated the process of inviting fresh tenders for bars attached to it.