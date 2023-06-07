‘Licence must for taking pictures in Meenakshi temple’

MADURAI: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department on Tuesday submitted before the Madurai bench of Madras High Court that only based on provision of tender with valid licences, photography and videography is being allowed inside the premises of Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai.

J Udhaya Kumar, the petitioner from Madurai, sought the bench to direct the HR&CE officials from restricting photographers taking pictures inside the premises of Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, delete such content and videos shared on social media pages maintained by them and consequently take necessary steps to ensure safety and security of the temple.

Being one of the biggest and oldest temples in the country, several restrictions were imposed by the state and the Center to protect the sanctity of the temple. Those entering the temple were restricted from carrying their camera and video gadgets and cell phones. Photography is strictly prohibited inside the temple premises and all those gadgets should be safely deposited in the lockers at the temple entrance.

But, some were allowed to take photographs even in the restricted areas. Some of them were in possession of valid tender licences for taking photography inside the temple premises as permitted by the Executive Officer of the temple.

The temple festival photos and videos were shared and temple idols of Goddess Meenakshi Amman and other idols were posted with photographers’ logos along with the temple logo on social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube without any prior permissions from the authorities concern for their personal gains, the petitioner stated.

The HR&CE counsel said not all were permitted to take photos and videos inside the temple, but only those in possession of valid tender licences. A division bench of Justice R Subramanian and Justice L Victoria Gowri, after hearing the submission, dismissed the petition.