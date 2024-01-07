LIC serves legal notice to Vignesh Shivan

CHENNAI: The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) sent legal notice to film director Vignesh Shivan, husband of actor Nayanthara, for using the registered trademark of the Corporation in his upcoming film.

Advocate Karthikei Balan on behalf of LIC, sent the legal notice to Vignesh Shivan, for announcing his upcoming film named as “LIC: Love Insurance Corporation” as it is deceptively identical and similar to the trademark of LIC.

The LIC as a public corporation owned by the Union government, providing insurance protection to the public and has earned the great faith, trust of its esteemed customers and policyholders said the notice. The usage of the LIC’s trademark, will pave the way for misconstruing the name of the nation’s pride in the minds of the public and its customers, read the notice.

It also said to cease and desist from using the title LIC immediately and to remove the posts relating to the announcement of the title from social media. The notice urged to drop the title of the film and announce it to the media.

The legal notice was also sent to Seven Screen Studio, the producer of the film and Tamil Film Active Producers Association.