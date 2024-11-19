LIC portal showing Hindi as 'default' language an insult to Tamil Nadu customers, says Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Condemning the use of Hindi as the 'default language' on the website of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, PMK founder S Ramadoss termed it a "blatant imposition of Hindi" on non-Hindi speakers.

In a sharply worded statement, he said, "When consumer goods, even if they are worth Rs 10, are sent to Tamil Nadu for sale, the text printed on them is either in Tamil or in English. However, the LIC, which has a huge customer base in Tamil Nadu, is displaying the main page of its website only in Hindi, creating an environment where one has to search and choose English language options, which is an insult to Tamil Nadu customers," he said.

Ramadoss further recalled that the Centre and central government agencies have been trying to impose Hindi on people who speak other languages ​​, including Tamil, since time immemorial, but "even if they get burnt many times, they never seem to give up," he added. "Be it the central government or the LIC, they should realise that they belong to all people and not only to Hindi-speakers," the veteran leader emphasised.

Ramadoss demanded that the default language of the LIC website be changed to English, and that the insurance major launch a Tamil language service as the website currently only has Hindi and English options.

Earlier, Chief Minister MK Stalin had posted a screenshot of the LIC of India webpage containing Hindi on his X account and said, "The LIC website has been reduced to a propaganda tool for Hindi imposition. Even the option to select English is displayed in Hindi!" he criticised.