CHENNAI: Observing that stocking public libraries with fake books carrying fictitious authors' names, plagiarised content and misleading information amounted to a grave offence against civilisation and culture, a special court in Chennai on Saturday granted the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) three days of custodial interrogation of publisher and proprietor of Agal Vilakku Publications, R Mohan.
The DVAC, which is investigating the alleged fake book scam involving government libraries across Tamil Nadu, arrested Chennai-based publisher and proprietor of Agal Vilakku Publications, Mohan, on November 16 after registering a case against him.
Subsequently, the agency filed a petition before the Special Court for cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act seeking his custodial interrogation. After hearing the plea, Judge LS Sathiyamurthy granted the DVAC custody of Mohan from noon on November 28 to 4 pm on November 30. The agency was directed to produce him before the court at 4 pm on November 30.
In its order, the Special Court observed that the FIR revealed that plagiarised books containing misleading information had been printed under fictitious authors' names. It also pointed to irregularities and illegalities in the procurement process.
Emphasising the gravity of the alleged offence, the judge observed that spurious books containing false information had continuously polluted the knowledge of generations, making every reader of such publications a victim. Every reader and user of public libraries, the court said, was an invisible victim of the crime, the magnitude of which could not be measured and the damage it caused to society was irreparable and unpardonable.
The judge noted that libraries symbolised civilisation and culture, encouraged learning among children and youth, and supported research scholars. Filling their shelves with fake books carrying fictitious authors' names, plagiarised content and misleading information was therefore a grave offence against civilisation and culture, it noted.
The court also warned that such publications could destroy public libraries in Tamil Nadu and leave them to meet the fate of the Library of Alexandria.
Observing that the custodial interrogation was necessary to ascertain the quantity of fake books procured for public libraries, identify the experts who had recommended the dubious publications for procurement, and collect other relevant evidence and materials required for a comprehensive investigation, the judge granted DVAC three days of custody of Mohan.