The DVAC, which is investigating the alleged fake book scam involving government libraries across Tamil Nadu, arrested Chennai-based publisher and proprietor of Agal Vilakku Publications, Mohan, on November 16 after registering a case against him.

Subsequently, the agency filed a petition before the Special Court for cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act seeking his custodial interrogation. After hearing the plea, Judge LS Sathiyamurthy granted the DVAC custody of Mohan from noon on November 28 to 4 pm on November 30. The agency was directed to produce him before the court at 4 pm on November 30.