Let’s play together to take Team India higher, TRB Rajaa tells Union government

Inaugurating the 15th edition of ‘Source India’ organised by ELCINA in Chennai on Tuesday, Rajaa cited the example of the Union government’s efforts to nurture different sports in various parts of the country where each sport is traditionally strong to advocate a similar approach in industrial development as well.

“I want Delhi to hear and see us clearly and see the talent that is available in Tamil Nadu and make full use of it. Every State has a special advantage, let's all play together for each other's advantage… and make India better,” he said.