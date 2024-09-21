Let’s fight fascists together: TN Congress chief tells Kamal Haasan

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai on Saturday wished actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on being elected party president again and appealed to him to continue the fight against the fascist forces along with the Congress.

Extending his greetings to Kamal on being re-elected president of MNM by the party general council meeting on Saturday, Selvaperunthagai, in a message posted on his ‘X’ page, said, “In the battlefield against fascist forces, let us fight together.”

Kamal, who floated the MNM against the Dravidian party dichotomy in the Tamil Nadu in 2018, joined forces with the DMK-led INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Parliamentary polls to fight the BJP.

A staunch critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP and its Hindutva politics, Kamal partnered with the Congress party in even seconding DMK president MK Stalin for Chief Minister in the 2021 Assembly polls.