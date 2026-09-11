Let voters question TVK on need for bypoll: Nainar Nagenthran

CHENNAI: After AIADMK leaders' recent meeting with BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran, the BJP assured its full support for AIADMK candidates in the October 6 bypolls to the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies. The support is expected to play a crucial role in Dharapuram, which has a significant saffron vote bank.
Party state president Nainar Nagenthran called the elections unnecessary, accusing the TVK of engineering defections. He alleged that candidates who had won their constituencies three months ago as members of another alliance had resigned or switched parties following what he described as horse-trading by the TVK, and were now being fielded again. The people of Madurantakam and Dharapuram should question why the bypolls became necessary, he said, adding that the elections would impose an avoidable financial burden on political parties and the government.
Nagenthran also accused the TVK government of failing to adequately address law-and-order issues in the Assembly. He claimed the State had witnessed around 160 sexual assault cases and more than 200 murders, alleging that even TVK functionaries had been hacked to death in broad daylight.
The former minister questioned the proposed Rs 1,200 crore new secretariat complex at Pattinapakkam, alleging that the project lacked adequate planning. He claimed the site had only 25 acres, while at least 45 acres would be required for a 20-lakh-square-foot complex, and suggested the 35-acre government land at Guindy as an alternative.
Nainar also criticised the ruling alliance's claim to be secular and objected to remarks by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in the Assembly that allegedly mocked former Chief Minister MK Stalin's appearance. Such personal attacks had no place in the House, he said.
Instead of revisiting issues dating back decades, the TVK leaders should focus on policies and measures that would benefit the people, Nainar Nagenthran added.