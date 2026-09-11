Let voters question TVK on need for bypoll: Nainar Nagenthran

Party state president Nainar Nagenthran called the elections unnecessary, accusing the TVK of engineering defections. He alleged that candidates who had won their constituencies three months ago as members of another alliance had resigned or switched parties following what he described as horse-trading by the TVK, and were now being fielded again. The people of Madurantakam and Dharapuram should question why the bypolls became necessary, he said, adding that the elections would impose an avoidable financial burden on political parties and the government.

Nagenthran also accused the TVK government of failing to adequately address law-and-order issues in the Assembly. He claimed the State had witnessed around 160 sexual assault cases and more than 200 murders, alleging that even TVK functionaries had been hacked to death in broad daylight.