Let us secure state rights together, says CM Stalin in his message to Omar Abdullah

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday congratulated National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on assuming office as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and said that Tamil Nadu and J & K shall work together and succeed in securing the state rights.

Stalin, who deputed his Parliamentary party leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi to the swearing-in ceremony owing to the ongoing heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, said, "My hearty congratulations to Omar Abdullah on assuming office as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir!"

"Although I received an invitation from JKNC President, respected Farooq Abdullah, to attend the swearing-in ceremony, due to the ongoing heavy rains in Tamil Nadu and my responsibility to oversee the relief efforts, I have deputed my sister Kanimozhi, leader of the DMK Parliamentary Party, to extend my best wishes on behalf of myself and the DMK, " Stalin added.

"Let Tamil Nadu, at the southern tip, and Jammu and Kashmir, at the northernmost point of the Indian subcontinent, move forward together in the democratic struggle to secure state rights. Together, we shall achieve victory!" Stalin said, in his letter posted on his 'X' page.

Recalling the historically strong association between the leaders of DMK and JKNC over the last five decades, Stalin shared a copy of the letter he wrote to Omar Abdullah, in which he said, "The deep-rooted ideological relationship between the DMK and JKNC continues through our shared vision for federalism. I am confident that this bond will grow stronger as our parties continue to fight for the rights and autonomy of states."

My hearty congratulations to Hon’ble @OmarAbdullah on assuming office as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir!Although I received an invitation from @JKNC_ President, Respected Farooq Abdullah, to attend the swearing-in ceremony, due to the ongoing heavy rains in Tamil Nadu… pic.twitter.com/dwYOGUbjps — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) October 16, 2024

Stalin also expressed confidence that J&K would soon regain its statehood.