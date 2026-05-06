Let first sign be for farmers' welfare schemes: Delta farmers to new govt

TIRUCHY: Following the conclusion of the 2026 Assembly elections, Delta farmers have strongly urged the new government to sign schemes for the agricultural sector as their first official announcement, as promised during the election campaign in the region.
Recalling the promises of TVK president and Chief Minister-elect C Joseph Vijay, during his campaign in the Cauvery Delta region, the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Association Secretary, Swamimalai Vimalnathan, said that Vijay had voiced against the land acquisition for the airport in Paranthur and strongly opposed it.
“The Chief Minister-elect Vijay had promised us that he would write off the crop loans when the party forms government, and also an MSP of Rs 3,500 per quintal of paddy and Rs 4,500 per tonne of sugarcane. We are elated that TVK is all set to form a government. The Chief Minister of the new government should fulfil the promises given to farmers as a priority," he said.
Meanwhile, Saminathan, Thanjavur district president of the association, pointed out that the Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka had given priority to the farmers as soon as they assumed office and signed the schemes for the agricultural sector first. “Similarly, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister-elect Vijay should sign key farmers' welfare schemes and fulfil all the promises given to the farming community," said Saminathan, adding that the farmers would always be grateful if the promises are fulfilled and back TVK always.