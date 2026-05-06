Tamil Nadu

Let first sign be for farmers' welfare schemes: Delta farmers to new govt

“The Chief Minister-elect Vijay had promised us that he would write off the crop loans when the party forms government, and also an MSP of Rs 3,500 per quintal of paddy and Rs 4,500 per tonne of sugarcane. We are elated that TVK is all set to form a government. The Chief Minister of the new government should fulfil the promises given to farmers as a priority," he said.