Let DVAC function independently: Arappor Iyakkam to Stalin

CHENNAI: Arappor Iyakkam has written to Chief Minister MK Stalin to immediately take steps to ensure the independence of the investigating agency Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) probing corruption in the State for a fair investigation into the corruption and bribery issues.

In a letter to CM, Chief Secretary, and DVAC, Jayaram Venkatesan, convener, Arappor Iyakkam said that they write with a deep concern over the dropping performance of DVAC due to the interference of the government leading to a considerable delay in filing of crucial FIRs.

He wrote that the number of FIRs registered by the DVAC in the last two years has seen a vast decline. "DVAC has registered nearly 350 FIRs till 2021 and the number of FIRs in 2022 and 2023 has reduced to 250. There are two types of cases. TRAP cases involving bribery remain almost the same (with a slight increase in 2023). But the registration of regular cases has been reduced by half. Till 2021, 250 cases were registered annually but it has come down to 130 cases in 2022 and only 102 cases in 2023 (till October). Out of the 25 complaints filed by the Arappor movement in the last few years in the DVAC, only four FIRs have been registered. Others drag on for years in the name of investigation, " he noted.

Pointing out that the major reason for the delay was that the DVAC could not act on its own, Jayaram said the government has been dragging its heels for several months without permitting an investigation into many scandals like the Adani Coal Import Scam and the Smart City Scam.

IAS officers accused of being involved in corruption have been promoted and posted in the position where they were in position to save themselves from the scam investigation, he said, adding that due to this, there is a delay in registering FIRs in scams like Smart City and procurement of ration items.

"Also, after the Madras High Court said that the charge sheet should be filed within six weeks in the corruption case of improperly awarding the tender to relatives and close friends of former AIADMK minister SP Velumani, the charge sheet has not been filed even after three months," he said.

He urged the DMK to fulfill its poll promises of letting the DVAC function independently, reviving Lokayukta and implementing the Right to Service Act.