Let Centre explain ‘Sanatan Dharma’: DMK leader after SC issues notice to Udhay

CHENNAI: Let the central government explain what is ‘Sanatan Dharma’, said Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TKS Elangovan on Friday after the Supreme Court issued notice to Tamil Nadu government and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks. "There was a petition filed and they are seeking the clarification. Let the clarification go... The matter is before the court, we will ask them (The central government) to explain what is 'Sanatan Dharma', whether it talks about equanimity in a civilized society or old barbaric method. Let them explain. We will respond to the court,” Elangovan told ANI.

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks calling for the eradication of ‘Sanatan Dharma’.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi also issued notice to MP A Raja, MP Thol Thirumavalavan, MP Thiru Su Venkatesan, Tamil Nadu DGP, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner, Union Home Ministry, Minister for Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowment Department PK Sekar Babu, Chairman of Tamil Nadu State Minorities Commission Peter Alphonse and others.

The apex court which was initially reluctant to entertain the plea and asked the petitioner to approach the High Court, agreed to hear the case. DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin recently caused a storm as he alleged that Sanatana Dharma is against social justice and that it should be eradicated.

On September 2, while likening Sanatana Dharma to the coronavirus, malaria, and dengue, Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

Notably, Udhayanidhi's remark on Sanatan Dharma has sparked massive controversy across the nation. Several BJP leaders and Hindu priests have strongly criticized his statement. The BJP has demanded an apology from MK Stalin's son. Leaders from the BJP have also blamed the INDIA bloc for Udhayanidhi's remark, claiming such an agenda was discussed during the recent meeting that was held in Mumbai.