Lesser red, longer green: How Chennai’s MTC is reworking traffic signals to prioritise buses over pvt vehicles

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation will implement the Bus Signal Priority System between Alandur and the Chennai airport on the busy GST Road, a tech-enabled measure that has the potential to reduce journey time and thus improve commuter comfort and patronage, and also enhance fuel efficiency.

This is how it works: When the Bus Signal Priority System detects an MTC bus, it shortens the duration of the red signal and lengthens the green signal, allowing buses to pass without halts or delays. The dynamic nature of the system uses real-time data to give priority to MTC buses, said the corporation on Thursday, adding that it is designed to maximise the advantage for those using public transportation while preserving the effectiveness of overall traffic flow.

“The algorithm will compute the best possible time for all the stakeholders, including other vehicles, while giving priority to buses,” said an official.

Set to be implemented by the end of January, this initiative has the potential to significantly improve the efficiency of both public transport and commuter experience, and aligns with the broader goals of modernising urban transport and promoting eco-friendly solutions, the utility said.

The benefits of the Bus Signal Priority System include reduced journey times, improved schedule reliability, and enhanced fuel efficiency, it said. "It is also expected to encourage more people to opt for public transport by reducing waiting times at signals, leading to lower fuel consumption, traffic congestion in the city, and reduced carbon emissions," said the corporation in a statement.

The Rs 82 lakh project was proposed by IIT-Madras in collaboration with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC), Thiruvananthapuram, and was developed in consultation with the MTC. A project review committee has been formed with representatives from MTC, CUMTA, and Greater Chennai Traffic Police.

“Currently, the installation of GPS devices on MTC buses and CCTV cameras at key signal points has been completed," the MTC said. The project cost of Rs 82 lakh will be shared by the State government, Transport Department, and IIT-M.