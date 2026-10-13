Less than 50% of over 2.20 lakh Tamil Nadu teachers pass TET

Over 1.11 lakh in-service teachers failed to clear the exam.

The overall pass percentage stands at 49.34% percent, according to the results released at midnight on Monday. The exam was conducted on July 4 and 5 for in-service teachers working in schools across TN.

Of the two categories, candidates who appeared for the Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) exam (Paper I) recorded a significantly higher pass percentage than those who took the Graduate Teacher exam (Paper II).

A total of 59,535 SGT candidates appeared for Paper I, of whom 47,628 qualified, registering a pass percentage of 80%. In Paper II, 1.60 lakh candidates appeared, but only 61,153 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 37.99%.