Less than 50% of over 2.20 lakh Tamil Nadu teachers pass TET

CHENNAI: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has announced the results of the Special Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET), with 1.08 lakh candidates passing out of over 2.20 lakh who appeared for the exam in July.
Over 1.11 lakh in-service teachers failed to clear the exam.
The overall pass percentage stands at 49.34% percent, according to the results released at midnight on Monday. The exam was conducted on July 4 and 5 for in-service teachers working in schools across TN.
Of the two categories, candidates who appeared for the Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) exam (Paper I) recorded a significantly higher pass percentage than those who took the Graduate Teacher exam (Paper II).
A total of 59,535 SGT candidates appeared for Paper I, of whom 47,628 qualified, registering a pass percentage of 80%. In Paper II, 1.60 lakh candidates appeared, but only 61,153 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 37.99%.
Consequently, 11,907 candidates who appeared for Paper I did not qualify, while 99,776 candidates who took Paper II failed to clear the TET.
The results show that the pass rate among graduate teacher candidates was considerably lower than that of SGT candidates.
Special TNTET was held for teachers working in government, government-aided and private schools from September 1, 2025, as specified in the notification. “I’m extremely happy to have cleared TET.
The result has given me confidence, as I can now move forward with my professional plans,” said a teacher who qualified in the exam.
Candidates who failed to qualify said they were disappointed but intended to continue preparing for the test. “I was expecting to pass. I now need to identify the subjects and topics where I lost marks and concentrate on improving them.
I plan to follow a more structured study schedule and practise more mock tests before attempting the exam again,” said a teacher who did not qualify.
Candidates who have qualified in the exam can download their TET certificates and e-certificates from the TRB website. The board has stated that the certificates will be made available within 5 days.
In the case of candidates from Puducherry, the TRB said that only their marks would be released by the board. Their TET certificates would be issued by the Puducherry government’s Department of School Education.