Leopard trapped in wire fence rescued in Gudalur

COIMBATORE: A leopard which got entangled in a wire fence at a coffee estate near Pandalur in the Nilgiris was rescued by the forest department on Thursday (July 9).
The leopard had entered a coffee estate on Wednesday (July 8) night in search of prey when it got trapped in a wire fence.
Estate workers spotted the leopard struggling to free itself and informed the forest department.
A team led by P Devaraj, District Forest Officer, Gudalur Forest Division, assessed the situation, and Veterinary surgeon Rajesh Kumar from Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) tranquillised the leopard.
The forest personnel cut away the wire entangled around its body and treated the injured animal. It was then set free into deep forests within the MTR.
In a separate wildlife-related incident, a decomposed carcass of a tiger was found in the Segur Reserve Forest under the Singara Forest Range of the Masinagudi Division in MTR.