Leopard trapped in Erode after 2-month livestock attacks

The male leopard, estimated to be around six years old, had been frequently sighted in the Chennampatti and Palamalai forest ranges along the Erode-Salem district border.

Over the past two months, it had repeatedly ventured into human habitations in Kittampatti, Komarayanoor, Masagoundanur and surrounding areas, preying on livestock kept near houses and farms.

With the animal making frequent incursions into the villages, residents recently staged a road blockade demanding that the forest department capture it. Following the protest, forest officials placed more than five cages at strategic locations, using goats as live bait. Surveillance was also stepped up with the installation of camera traps to monitor the leopard’s movements.