Leopard trapped in Erode after 2-month livestock attacks

COIMBATORE: A leopard that had been preying on livestock in villages bordering the forest for the past two months was finally trapped in a cage near Ammapettai in Erode district on Wednesday.
The male leopard, estimated to be around six years old, had been frequently sighted in the Chennampatti and Palamalai forest ranges along the Erode-Salem district border.
Over the past two months, it had repeatedly ventured into human habitations in Kittampatti, Komarayanoor, Masagoundanur and surrounding areas, preying on livestock kept near houses and farms.
With the animal making frequent incursions into the villages, residents recently staged a road blockade demanding that the forest department capture it. Following the protest, forest officials placed more than five cages at strategic locations, using goats as live bait. Surveillance was also stepped up with the installation of camera traps to monitor the leopard’s movements.
The leopard entered a cage set up in the Chinnamalai area near Kittampatti on Tuesday night. Hearing the animal’s loud growls, residents alerted the forest department. Officials rushed to the spot and secured the area, preventing people from approaching the cage.
“Veterinary examination showed that the leopard is in good health. Arrangements are being made to transport it and release it in a suitable dense forest area away from human habitation,” a forest department official said. As news of the capture spread, a large crowd gathered at the spot to catch a glimpse of the trapped leopard.