Leopard that terrorised Krishnagiri villages for two years finally caught

CHENNAI: The leopard which killed dozens of goats and dogs was caught after two years in Krishnagiri, said a Thanthi TV report.

The people in the villages near Denkanikottai in Krishnagiri have been troubled by the leopard in the last two years. The animal killed about 30 dogs and goats and even attacked the villagers.

Following repeated complaints from farmers about the leopard attacks, the Forest Department officials monitored its movement and installed surveillance cameras to track it. However, their initial attempts to capture it did not succeed. Now, the animal was trapped, much to the relief of the people there.

The leopard will be released in the forest area near Jawalagiri and Cauvery, the report added.