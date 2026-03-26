Leopard that sparked panic in Erode villages captured by forest department

COIMBATORE: A leopard that had been on the prowl and causing widespread fear among villagers near Gobichettipalayam in Erode district was successfully captured by the forest department on Thursday, bringing relief to residents.
The animal had been frequently sighted in Vilangombai and nearby villages under the Kadambur forest division and was involved in repeated attacks on livestock, heightening anxiety among farmers and prompting repeated appeals for intervention.
Following persistent demands, the forest officials intensified efforts to trap the leopard. Cages were strategically placed in key locations, including Vinobha Nagar and Gunderipallam, while dedicated teams monitored the animals’ movement closely.
After several days of surveillance, the leopard was finally trapped in a cage set up at Gunderipallam on Thursday. Upon receiving information, a team of forest officials, along with a veterinarian from the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), rushed to the spot and examined the animal.
Officials confirmed that the leopard had sustained an injury on its hind leg. It is currently undergoing treatment by sedation under the supervision of forest veterinary staff.
The animal is expected to be released into a deep forest area once it recovers fully. Its capture has brought much-needed relief to villagers who had been living in fear for several months due to its repeated sightings and attacks.