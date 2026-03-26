Leopard that sparked panic in Erode villages captured by forest department

After several days of surveillance, the leopard was finally trapped in a cage set up at Gunderipallam on Thursday. Upon receiving information, a team of forest officials, along with a veterinarian from the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), rushed to the spot and examined the animal.

Officials confirmed that the leopard had sustained an injury on its hind leg. It is currently undergoing treatment by sedation under the supervision of forest veterinary staff.

The animal is expected to be released into a deep forest area once it recovers fully. Its capture has brought much-needed relief to villagers who had been living in fear for several months due to its repeated sightings and attacks.