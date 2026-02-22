Leopard smashes window, enters house in Nilgiris, carries away pet dog

COIMBATORE: A leopard broke through the glass panes of a house in Kotagiri in the Nilgiris and carried away a pet dog, triggering panic among residents.
The incident occurred around midnight on Saturday when the animal is believed to have strayed from a nearby forest area into Indira Nagar.
After prowling in the neighbourhood for some time, the leopard entered the house of a resident, Lakshmi, by smashing a glass window.
Lakshmi and six other family members, including her two children, were asleep in a different room when the attack took place. The leopard broke the window panes, forced its way inside, and attacked the pet dog.
Startled by the sound of shattering glass, the family rushed out, only to witness the leopard exiting the house through the same window with the family's pet dog.
As news spread, anxious villagers urged the forest department to step up surveillance and take preventive measures to ensure the carnivore does not return to the residential area.