Leopard near Edappadi hunts cattle, triggers panic among farmers

CHENNAI: A leopard that was roaming around the Pakkanadu village in Edappadi hunted a cattle which was raised by the farmers in the locality.

According to a report from Daily Thanthi, in Pakanadu village in Edappadi, Salem and villages adjacent to the forest area including Kombaikadu, Oduvangadu, Sanyasi Muniyappan Temple, a hunting animal has been killing cattles including goats and cows raised by farmers.

Recently, the hunting animal killed a goat belonging to Palaniswami (farmer) of Oduvangadu area and a cow in the farm of Mathayan of Kombaikadu and ate its body parts.

The forest department confirmed that leopards have been roaming in the area.

Moreover, the forest department has set up cages and installed automatic surveillance cameras to catch the leopards that are roaming around, and they have been engaged in continuous monitoring.

The anti-poaching guards are actively looking for the leopard by drone cameras in the area, reports further added.

The leopard, which used to hunt and kill the livestock in the agricultural lands at midnights, sneaks into the forest area during the day.

A leopard killed a cow owned by Boopalan (farmer) from Kurangu Balikadu area of ​​Aavadathur village near Jalakandapuram and ate its body parts.

After getting information, the forest department camped at the spot and is actively involves in search for the leopard. Farmers of the area are in great fear because of the leopard which is constantly hunting the livestock in Pakkanadu village and its surrounding rural areas.